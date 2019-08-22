Tottenham's Victor Wanyama could be set for Club Brugge move

Belgian side Club Brugge are in talks with Tottenham over a possible deal for midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016 but has slipped down the pecking order and has yet to feature for the London club this season.

He could be on the move to the continent, where the transfer window remains open until September 2.

Brugge are looking for more options in midfield after selling Marvelous Nakamba to Aston Villa.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has struggled to force his way into the first-team picture at Spurs

Spurs winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could also be on his way to Europe.

The 24-year-old is in Turkey ahead of a medical with Besiktas, having been short of first-team football since he arrived in north London in 2016.