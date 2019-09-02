Marcus Edwards: Tottenham youngster close to Portugal move
Marcus Edwards, who was once compared to Lionel Messi by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, looks set to join an unnamed Portuguese club on a permanent deal.
The attacking midfielder had a loan stint in the Netherlands last season, where he made 25 appearances for Excelsior in the Eredivisie, scoring two goals.
He also had a loan spell at Norwich at the start of last year, but only made one Championship appearance for Daniel Farke's side.
The 20-year-old is under contract at Tottenham until 2020, and was the top scorer in the U19 UEFA Youth League in 2017/18 with four goals in six starts during the group stage.
"The qualities - it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi."
Pochettino on Edwards
He scored a further five goals in nine Premier League 2 appearances.
Edwards has represented England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels - winning the European U19 Championship with the Young Lions in Georgia in 2017.