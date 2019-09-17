Tottenham could not be in 'better hands' than Mauricio Pochettino as manager, says Ossie Ardiles

0:52 Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for Tottenham, says Ossie Ardiles Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for Tottenham, says Ossie Ardiles

Tottenham could not be in "better hands" with Mauricio Pochettino as manager, according to former Spurs midfielder Ossie Ardiles.

Since arriving at the club in 2014, Pochettino has led Tottenham to their highest Premier League finish and reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history last season.

Despite question marks over his long-term future, the Argentine reiterated his commitment to Tottenham last month after revealing he has turned down job opportunities elsewhere.

Pochettino signed a five-year contract at Tottenham in May 2018

Ardiles, who also had a brief spell as Spurs manager from 1993-94, believes the club could not find anyone better than the former Southampton boss.

"Pochettino is an absolutely wonderful manager so we cannot be in better hands to be perfectly honest," he said.

"He works extremely hard, he's a very, very honest guy, an honest manager, very good tactically.

"When you go there there's a family atmosphere which he has created, so we cannot be in better hands. He'll stay for a long, long time."

Ardiles spent ten seasons as a player at Tottenham from 1978-1988

Tottenham are third in the Premier League table after five matches, just two points behind Manchester City but seven adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Despite a disappointing defeat at home to Newcastle, Ardiles believes Spurs have had a good start to the season and can still compete at the top of the table.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"[It's been] very positive. I believe that there are two teams to beat - Liverpool and Manchester City - but I think we are one of the teams that can beat them and we are going to try and fight with them all the way," he added.

"We have a very, very strong squad. That showed last season and in the Champions League as well. We do have a very strong squad but we have to be a little bit better and I hope we will do it this year."