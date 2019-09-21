Mauricio Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Tottenham despite Leicester defeat

0:40 Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs must be more consistent after they played well in spells but lost 2-1 away to Leicester Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs must be more consistent after they played well in spells but lost 2-1 away to Leicester

Mauricio Pochettino praised Tottenham's performance despite losing another lead in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester.

Harry Kane had given Spurs the half-time advantage and Serge Aurier looked to have doubled the lead midway through the second half only to have his goal disallowed after a VAR check.

Goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison took the game away from Tottenham late on and their wait for a first Premier League away win since January goes on.

"We need to be fair in how we assess," said Pochettino. "We played in some moments some very good football. We dominated and controlled the game for 70 minutes.

"I think the performance was fantastic. I think we did the game for more than 80 minutes being the best team on the pitch but the last minutes completely change the feeling."

The home crowd were given a huge lift when Aurier's strike was ruled out.

"That changed the emotions," said Pochettino. "They started to push and they found a way to score the goal. I am not blaming VAR, I am only saying at 2-0 the game would be different."

It was Heung-Min Son who was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up. It was a marginal call but Pochettino was adamant that he had no complaints about VAR.

"It is not about getting the benefit," he added. "It is fair or not fair.

"I will only say that we all accept the system. I trust in the referee and if the referee says it was or wasn't I am not going to complain.

"I accept the rules of the game are completely fair. I am not disappointed by that, I am disappointed by the two goals."

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers praised his "exceptional" Leicester side.

"Against a top-class side we were exceptional," said Rodgers.

James Maddison scored Leicester's winner

"We were a bit unfortunate to be behind at half time. The players coped with everything the game threw at them, showing great resilience and great quality."

Rodgers was delighted with how his players maintained their focus - particularly as they had also done so after having a goal of their own ruled out early on.

"We have spoken a number of times with the squad about how we react," he said. "Focus. Simple as that.

"It will go for you and it will go against you. It is part of the game, we have to adapt to it. Sometimes there are these moments in games, they are fine margins. We have to adapt."

The result moves Leicester three points above Tottenham and into the Champions League places but Rodgers insists it is far too early to be thinking about that.

"We are six games in, we are not getting carried away," he added.

"We have had a tough start in terms of the games but we are so pleased with the focus of the players. For now, we are focusing on performance, not where we are in the table.

"In February or March time we will have a look."