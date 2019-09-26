Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he remains up for the challenge

Mauricio Pochettino has assured Tottenham fans that he is fully committed to turning their season around.

Spurs have won just two of their opening eight games in all competitions this campaign and went out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday when they lost on penalties to League Two Colchester.

They are already 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and Pochettino admits he is hurting - but says he is determined to lead a revival.

He said: "Football for me is about the glory.

"There is nothing more important than the glory.

"When you win, how you feel ... there is not another thing you can find like it.

"Of course I am suffering. This is my sixth season here and I am in an unbelievable environment.

"The training ground is amazing and we have the best stadium in the world, but football is about glory, it is about winning.

"Of course you can be frustrated and disappointed sometimes.

"The challenge is to get back there and I told you we are going to fight to try to make this possible to try to change the history of this club.

"I am happy now because I am positive and of course this season is going to be another massive challenge to change the game and have that energy to try to be contenders and try again to fight for big things.

"I'm going to try until the end."

Spurs will look to return to winning ways at home to Pochettino's old club Southampton on Saturday before Bayern Munich visit in the Champions League on Tuesday.