Christian Eriksen says Tottenham's poor form is not a result of transfer speculation

Christian Eriksen can talk to overseas clubs about a possible move in the new year

Christian Eriksen concedes he is going through his toughest spell at Tottenham but insists the possibility of a move away from the club in the summer is not the cause of it.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract and is not expected to sign a new deal, meaning he can talk to clubs outside the UK about a possible move next season on January 1 2020.

Eriksen has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain but the 27-year-old maintains that he and other Spurs players rumoured to be leaving north London remain focused on doing their best for the club.

Central defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are also out of contract in the summer, Danny Rose almost joined Watford, while Serge Aurier and Victor Wanyama were almost sold.

All six players remain part of the group but Eriksen says they remain committed to the cause, despite a dreadful series of results for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

2:34 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Sky Bet League Two side Colchester, before suffering a 7-2 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League.

"It's definitely my hardest time right now at Tottenham," Eriksen told Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet while on international duty.

"The first year when I came was probably a bit up and down, but since Pochettino came in 2014 it has been a success story.

1:09 Mauricio Pochettino says his belief in Tottenham is strong despite losing to Brighton, but admits his future is out of his hands Mauricio Pochettino says his belief in Tottenham is strong despite losing to Brighton, but admits his future is out of his hands

"Expectations for us are at a completely different level now. We have to win every time and it's the same feeling we have as players as well.

"We as players must try to keep all the negative things completely out.

"Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players going away. That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season.

"If I, as a football player, took all the rumours to me, I would float on a cloud. But I know that it can't all be true. It does not affect me what is written."