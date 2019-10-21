Harry Kane: It's my toughest time at Tottenham

Harry Kane says Tottenham are facing a new challenge after their poor run of results

Harry Kane admits Tottenham are going through their toughest period since he established himself in the side.

Spurs have endured a terrible start to the season, winning just three times in 12 games.

They needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Watford on Saturday and go into Tuesday's Champions League game with Red Star Belgrade on the back of a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in their last game in the competition.

Asked if this was the worst phase of his time at Spurs, captain Kane replied: "Yes, probably, I'd say so. When you look at the results it's not been easy.

"Of course every player wants to win, we all want to be winning games, the manager wants to be winning games.

"But it's another challenge, it's another challenge in my career, in the team's career, so it's just about trying to overcome that.

"It's not going to be a straight path to success. There's going to be bumps along the way. At the moment we're at one and we've got to overcome that."

Spurs' hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League will be all but over if they lose to the Serb champions.

They only have one point after two games and would fall five behind Red Star if they were to be beaten.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kane was asked to comment on a report that the players felt Pochettino's training sessions were too demanding.

"There's going to be speculation when things aren't going well, when you're not winning games, people will look from the outside for excuses," he said.

"From our point of view we work hard every day. We have worked hard since the manager came here to improve as players and as a team, that hasn't changed.

"We need to carry on doing what we have always done and that is keep working as hard as possible."