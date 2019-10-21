Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hints he could lose job if bad form continues

1:07 Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hints his job could be on the line if poor performances continue Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hints his job could be on the line if poor performances continue

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted his job could be at risk if results do not improve ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League home match against Red Star Belgrade.

Following Saturday's drab 1-1 home draw against the Premier League's bottom side Watford, Spurs have won just three of their 12 games in all competitions this season.

Tottenham's poor form has led to speculation about Pochettino's future along with reports his squad are unhappy with the intensity of training.

He said: "Our performance is not as good as we can deliver. That is all the problems in this football club today.

"Of course we need to improve, but on the other side there all of the rumours that happen at any club when you don't win but it doesn't mean they're true. I understand this business.

"I'm 47 - why don't you think I have grey hair? Because I don't pay attention to any of this.

"I only pay attention that we need to improve our performances and if we don't improve our performance, what is going to be the result? It's always the same in football and you are thinking the same as me."

Pochettino is in his sixth season as Tottenham manager

Despite taking the club to a first Champions League final just four months ago, the Argentine is arguably in his toughest period at Spurs since being appointed manager in 2014.

When asked whether he was surprised that people are questioning his future at the club, he responded: "No. That is football, I'm not surprised. It's normal. I'm not surprised.

"Football is always about winning today and tomorrow. What happens yesterday is gone and we apply this philosophy here.

"You need to think about winning today and tomorrow, and that is why [people] get too far ahead and they believe too much.

"If I think too much ahead and I don't win, then these rumours don't surprise me."

Tottenham have lost four games in all competitions this season

Tottenham are still looking for their first win in the Champions League this season after throwing away a two-goal lead at OIympiakos to draw 2-2, followed by a 7-2 hammering at home by Bayern Munich.

But Pochettino is now targeting a much-needed win against Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night to kickstart their season.

He said: "The expectation has changed for this football club after the Champions League final and that is why the situation looks worse.

"The most important thing is to build our confidence again - we are conceding a lot of goals, conceding a lot of chances and the results are not what we expect.

"Our principle objective is to be a solid team again and start to perform the way we can.

"Tomorrow we are going to try to recover the good feelings but in the end the result is going to help us to win."