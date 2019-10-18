Harry Kane needs to act natural as Spurs captain, says Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has praised Harry Kane's leadership qualities

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino expects "natural leader" Harry Kane to manage the responsibility of the captaincy without a problem.

The striker has been handed the armband in the absence of Hugo Lloris, who is not expected to play again in 2019 due to an arm injury.

It is nothing new to Kane, who has captained England for the last two years and came away with massive credit for the way he handled a difficult night in Bulgaria this week.

Kane won the plaudits for the decisive and dignified way in which he led the Three Lions in the wake of suffering abhorrent racist abuse in Sofia.

Spurs are much more reliant on Kane's goals than England, though Pochettino does not expect the responsibility of the captaincy to affect the 26-year-old in front of goal.

"He does not need to feel too much pressure. He needs to act natural," he said. "The most important thing is to not show too much the responsibility on your shoulders, to act natural.

"When you act natural, if you are a natural leader, you don't feel the responsibility. When you do what you feel, what you feel here in your heart, it's natural.

"The problem is if you need to act. If you are not a real leader and you need to act, you spend energy thinking, 'How do I need to face this problem?'

"But if you trust in yourself and you are a natural leader, then, I promise, you don't feel the responsibility."

