Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino expects no January transfer window business

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not believe there will be any transfer activity at the club in January, as he has belief in the squad despite their poor form.

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Colchester United last month, Pochettino said he was targeting the next transfer window, declaring "January is going to be a good opportunity to fix this situation."

But the Argentine has now backtracked on those comments, despite suffering four losses in their last five games, including heavy defeats to Bayern Munich and Brighton.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy (left) has admitted Pochettino has players in his squad he wanted to sell in the summer

Asked whether there will be incomings or outgoings at Spurs in January, Pochettino said: "No, I don't believe. Really.

"I believe in the players we have, I believe in the players that are at Tottenham today.

"I respect all opinions and I know they'll be people that are going to say 'we need to change or 'we need to do something in or out' but if it's my decision, I'm going to stick with my players because I know they have the quality.

"It's only to unlock some situations that is going on in their mind but we have great quality to be fighting for the things that we expect to fight for."

The 47-year-old's comments also come after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy suggested, at a meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust board, that Pochettino is working with a squad that includes players the club tried to sell in the summer.

Last week, members of the Trust Board met with representatives of the @SpursOfficial Executive Board and senior Club staff for a scheduled 'Board to Board' meeting, The report of this meeting, signed off by both the Trust and the Club, is now available 👉https://t.co/DVACrpfc4E — THST (@THSTOfficial) October 14, 2019

But Pochettino was keen to reiterate his faith in his players as they look to get only their fourth win in all competitions this season against Watford at home on Saturday.

He said: "I trust 200 per cent in them [the players] and I believe they have the capacity and the potential to win games and turn this type of situation.

"We have the confidence that we have the quality and it's only time to put all the things clear.

Tottenham have won just three games in all competitions this season

"In this type of situation, the most important [thing] is to be all together and show a strong face to the problems and talk a lot."

Christian Eriksen is a doubt for this weekend's game after suffering a dead leg on international duty with Denmark and is being assessed ahead of the match.

Summer signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon have returned to full training, but Pochettino said "they are far away off the level they need to be involved" with the matchday squad.