Paulo Gazzaniga: Tottenham need to be strong at home

Paulo Gazzaniga says Tottenham need their home form to be "strong" if Mauricio Pochettino's side are to recover from a dip in form.

Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Sky Bet League Two side Colchester, before suffering a 7-2 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League.

Last season's Champions League finalists have recorded three wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far this term and have won just twice in their last eight games in all competitions.

"We know we have to be strong, at home, especially, we have to be strong," he told Spurs' website.

"Now it's about having the right mentality and being focussed, starting against Watford."

Paulo Gazzaniga came on to replace Lloris during Tottenham's defeat at the Amex Stadium

Hugo Lloris faces a lay-off until January at the earliest after sustaining a dislocated elbow during Spurs' defeat to Brighton, a setback that Pochettino felt contributed to his team's attitude three minutes into their loss at the Amex Stadium.

Gazzaniga, 27, has featured just 15 times for Tottenham in all competitions since his arrival from Southampton in 2017, but the keeper insists he is ready to stand in and help improve Spurs' form whilst Lloris recovers.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is carried off against Brighton

"It's always the same answer, I'm ready," he added.

"I try to be focussed. I believe in myself and my team-mates, and that's the only way.

"I wasn't comfortable seeing Hugo coming out of the game in that way. Everyone knows what he means for the team and for the club, our captain."

Gazzaniga could be set to feature in goal for Spurs in key clashes versus Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League, as well as against Bayern Munich, Red Star Belgrade and Olympiakos in the Champions League group stage, which all come before the end of the calendar year.