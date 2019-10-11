Euro papers: Real Madrid prepared to pay £25m for Christian Eriksen in January

Christian Eriksen in action during the north London derby

International football takes centre stage this week but, across Europe, clubs will be analysing their squads and identifying areas they would like to strengthen in the January transfer window.

And our friends at Football Whispers are here to round-up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe.

Spain

Real Madrid are prepared to pay £25m for Christian Eriksen in January rather than risk the midfielder signing a new contract with Tottenham during the second half of the season. (Marca)

Erling Haaland's list of suitors continues to swell with Real Madrid interested in the Red Bull Salzburg striker. The 19-year-old has scored 18 goals in 11 games this term and has been linked with Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and several other top sides. (AS)

Ivan Rakitic admits he could leave Barcelona in January after losing his place in the starting XI. "I want the best for Barcelona and I want to fight to make sure I'm ready when the team needs me. But if I see that things don't change, I'll talk to the club." (AS)

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is being monitored by Barcelona and Real Madrid but neither is prepared to pay £70m for the Germany international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Germany's second goal against Argentina on Wednesday

Germany

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke offered Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp the chance to return to the German club in the summer of 2018. "I knew Jurgen would [decline] - he will fulfil his contract in Liverpool. But I would not have forgiven myself for not asking him at that moment." (Bild)

Emre Can is unhappy at Juventus due to his lack of first-team football this season and the club's decision to omit him from their Champions League squad. "I'm not happy right now," he said. "I haven't had a chance this season but I hope that when I return that will change." (Bild)

Italy

Sampdoria are set to appoint Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach. The Italian has been out of work since leaving Roma at the end of last season. (Tuttosport)

Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon are set to leave Napoli next summer when their contracts with the Serie A side expire. Both have been offered new deals by the Serie A club but neither have been convinced to sign. (Tuttosport)

Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring against Liverpool in the Champions League

Mertens will explore the possibility of a move to MLS next summer but the Belgian could have a lucrative offer to join the Chinese Super League in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lautaro Martinez will sign a new contract with Inter Milan despite interest from Barcelona. "He is very happy at Inter and will soon sign a new contract with the club," the striker's agent Beto Yaque said. "He is not thinking about anything else." (CalcioMercato)

France

Laurent Blanc, Rudi Garcia and Santos manager Jorge Sampaoli are all in the running to take over at Lyon, who sacked Sylvinho this week after a wretched start to the campaign. (L'Equipe)