Tottenham re-sign Michel Vorm until end of season

Michel Vorm has re-signed for Tottenham

Tottenham have re-signed goalkeeper Michel Vorm on a contract until the end of the season.

Vorm first signed for Spurs from Swansea in 2014 and left in June of this year when his contract expired.

The Dutch international made 47 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham. He will once again be assigned the No 13 shirt.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is injured against Brighton

As a free agent, Vorm was able to re-sign outside of the transfer window and will provide additional cover, alongside Paulo Gazzaniga, for Hugo Lloris who dislocated his elbow at Brighton earlier this month. The injury is due to keep the World Cup winner out until the new year.