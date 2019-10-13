European Paper Talk: Tottenham to renew Bruno Fernandes interest

International football takes centre stage this week but across Europe clubs will be analysing their squads and identifying areas they would like to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Portugal

Tottenham will renew their efforts to sign Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January. The 25-year-old Portugal international was heavily linked with the North Londoners during the summer. (A Bola)

Spain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still dreams of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain next summer. Perez does not expect the French World Cup winner to extend his contract - which currently runs until 2022 - and that would enable Real to pounce. (OK Diario)

Barcelona are ready to sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer after he fell out of favour at the Camp Nou. Barca rejected an offer from Juventus in the summer but would be willing to reconsider any proposals in January. (AS)

Fellow Croatian Luka Modric could be on the move too. Real Madrid are prepared to sell the 34-year-old to the right opponent and PSG are interested in offering Modric one last big contract. (Diario Gol)

On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jesus Vallejo says Real Madrid suggested moving to England on a temporary basis having previously played in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. "I talked to Jony and Adama (Traore) and Real Madrid strongly recommended me to come here," the 22-year-old explained. (AS)

Gareth Bale has reassured Real Madrid he is fine despite picking up a knee injury in Wales' 1-1 draw against Slovakia on Thursday. The 30-year-old is expected to be fit to face team-mate Modric in another European Championships qualifier against Croatia on Sunday. (AS)

Spain head coach Roberto Moreno says Barcelona's 16-year-old prodigy Ansu Fati could be part of his squad for next summer's European Championships. "I'm not ruling out the fact that he could play at Euro 2020. It would be foolish to say that he will not go," Moreno admitted. (Marca)

Italy

Arsenal have opened talks with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new contract at the Emirates Stadium. The 30-year-old's current deal runs until 2023 but the Gunners are keen to tie the Gabonese down for longer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus will offer midfielder Miralem Pjanic a new deal in a bid to ward off interested clubs. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United are all reportedly monitoring the 29-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain head the queue for out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Emre Can. The 25-year-old was left out of the Juve's Champions League squad in the summer and it was believed he wanted to leave Turin as a result. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas. The 20-year-old moved from Fenerbahce to Naples this summer and has impressed in seven outings for the Partenopei. (Calciomercato)

Milan will up their interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next summer. The powerful French defender was linked with Arsenal in the summer, but the Gunners could not match RBL's asking price. (Calciomercato)

Former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco - another one-time Arsenal target - says he misses Europe 'every day' after leaving Atletico Madrid for Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang in 2018 and would like to return. Milan and Inter are interested. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists he has no issue with Thomas Muller's unhappiness at a lack of game time and says the German's relationship with the club is fine. "If Thomas sat contentedly on the bench, he would be in the wrong club," Rummenigge said. "The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact." (Kicker)

France

The French Football Association are preparing to offer current Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps a new contract. The 50-year-old is expected to sign a two-year extension which will take him through to the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (L'Equipe)

Guingamp manager Jocelyn Gourvennec is a surprise candidate for the vacant manager's role at Lyon. OL sacked Sylvinho this week after a poor start to the season. Laurent Blanc and Rudi Garcia had been the frontrunners until now. (Le Parisien)

Former Monaco and France winger Ludovic Giuly says it is his 'dream' to coach Les Monegasques. The 43-year-old said: "The dream is to learn here and to go through all the stages and train AS Monaco. Of course it's my dream. It may not be the owner's and I respect because there is someone in place and I do not have the ability to do it yet." (Le10Sport)