Harry Kane wants Tottenham to take Champions League momentum into Liverpool clash

Harry Kane wants Tottenham to take the momentum from their big win over Red Star Belgrade into their match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Kane scored twice as Spurs ended a run of three games without a win by thrashing Red Star 5-0 to get their first victory in the Champions League this season.

Tottenham next face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with Spurs trailing Jurgen Klopp's side by 13 points after nine matches.

"It's exactly what we needed," Kane said. "It was a great performance with a lot of energy, plenty of goals and a clean sheet.

"It was almost the perfect night. It can't stop here, though, it was a game we were expected to win.

Kane celebrates his opening goal against Red Star Belgrade

"We have a very tough game on Sunday and hopefully we can take this momentum into that."

Despite the victory, Mauricio Pochettino says he still expects more from his side, following defeats to Bayern Munich and Brighton and a home draw against Watford.

"The pressing was there but not as much as I want," Pochettino said. "I want more. We'll get there. It's a massive experience for us as a group that has never lived this type of situation before.

"This type of situation should help us to get stronger. We have three games ahead in Belgrade, Munich and here against Olympiacos. It's in our hands and we're in a better position that last season."