Tottenham tracking Brazil and Gremio forward Everton Soares

Everton Soares impressed for Brazil at the Copa America in the summer

Tottenham are tracking the Brazil and Gremio forward Everton Soares, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs' chief scout Steve Hitchen recently cast an eye over the 23-year-old during Gremio's Copa Libertadores semi-final first-leg against Flamengo.

And Everton who was of interest to clubs including Arsenal in the summer, created his side's goal in an impressive display, as a 1-1 draw set up an enticing second leg this Thursday.

Everton has caught the eye following an impressive 18 months for Gremio

Everton, who predominantly plays off the left but can operate on the right or as a second striker, was the star for Brazil at their Copa America triumph in the summer, scoring three goals to win the tournament's golden boot.

Spurs are still on the hunt for new forwards, having tried to sign the Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala in the summer - and the Brazilian domestic season finishes ahead of the January transfer window.

Another Brazil player may also have caught the eye of Hitchen while playing for Flamengo - the 23-year-old centre-forward Gabriel Barbosa, who is on loan from Inter Milan.

Barbosa has bagged 19 goals in 20 top-flight appearances in Brazil, was the league's top scorer last year while on loan at Santos, and recently returned to the Brazil squad after three years of being overlooked.

Barbosa is set to return to Inter on January 1, where he is still under contract until 2022 but struggled for first-team games, spending most of his time out on loan, including a stint at Benfica.

Hitchen's trip also included games between Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys, and San Lorenzo and Banfield in Argentina - as he works to refresh Tottenham's squad.

Three of the clubs's senior players - Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen - are in the final year of their contracts, while full-backs Serge Aurier and Danny Rose were available for sale in the summer.