Arsenal interested in Gremio forward Everton Soares

Arsenal face competition from Atletico Madrid for Everton

Arsenal are interested in signing Gremio forward Everton Soares, according to Sky sources.

The Brazil international says he has "an offer on the plate" but has declined to name which club have made it.

It is understood Arsenal see Everton as a more financially viable option than Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Everton was Grermio's top scorer last season with 10 goals in 28 appearances and was named man of the match in the Copa America final which they won 3-1.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli this summer

Arsenal face competition from other clubs including Atletico Madrid, who are said to be prepared to pay £30.5m for the 22-year-old.

Unai Emery has signed 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli so far in this window, but Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney and Saint Etienne defender William Saliba.

