Ben Davies: Tottenham defender could need operation on damaged ankle ligaments

Tottenham defender Ben Davies suffered ankle ligament damage against West Ham

Tottenham defender Ben Davies could need surgery after it was confirmed he had damaged ankle ligaments against West Ham.

Davies limped off 15 minutes from the end of Tottenham's 3-2 win at the London Stadium on Saturday after starting Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Spurs.

The Wales international was replaced by Danny Rose, who could now get an extended run in Mourinho's side, although Ryan Sessegnon made the squad for the Champions League clash with Olympiakos in Davies' absence.

2:50 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho issues an apology to Eric Dier for substituting him after 29 minutes in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho issues an apology to Eric Dier for substituting him after 29 minutes in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos

Davies was in attendance at that game and, afterwards, was spotted on crutches and with a walking boot on his left foot.

He briefly stopped to speak to reporters and said he "didn't think it was good" when asked about the injury.

0:36 Mourinho praises a ballboy for his quick thinking that led to Spurs' equaliser in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos Mourinho praises a ballboy for his quick thinking that led to Spurs' equaliser in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos

A Tottenham statement read: "Following ongoing examination and assessment over the past few days, we can confirm that Ben Davies sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win against West Ham United.

"Assessment continues to determine whether surgery is required with the Wales international defender expected to undergo an extended period of rehabilitation."