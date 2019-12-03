Bruno Fernandes: Jose Mourinho rules out Tottenham signing Sporting Lisbon star in January

Bruno Fernandes will not be joining Tottenham

Tottenham will not be making a renewed effort to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes in January, Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Spurs held talks with the Portuguese club in the summer as they were lining up other attacking options in case of the departure of Christian Eriksen.

Paulo Dybala was another player the club pursued but Eriksen stayed - and the Denmark playmaker's future remains in doubt ahead of the winter window, with his contract expiring next summer.

But Mourinho has suggested his club cannot afford Fernandes, who recently signed a new four-year deal at Sporting.

"I would definitely say no because Bruno is a player of a level and value that is not for us," he said.

'We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically.

Christian Eriksen's future remains uncertain as we approach the winter transfer window

"We are a different club at this level."

Tottenham can purchase Giovani Lo Celso for £27.3m in January...

Meanwhile, Real Betis vice-president Jose Catalan says Spurs can make Giovani Lo Celso's loan permanent in January for a fee of £27.3m if they wish.

He told ABC de Sevilla: "The purchase option can be exercised by this January market. They would have to pay €32m. In June it is mandatory if they get into Champions [League] and voluntary if not. They will have to make the decision whether they buy it or not."

Tottenham also attempted to sign Dybala while a potential move for Eriksen rumbled on right until the transfer deadline in the summer - and reports have claimed he will still not discuss new terms despite Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are also out of contract in the summer but are understood to be open to discussing new deals following Mourinho's arrival at last month.