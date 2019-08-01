Tottenham open talks with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes could move to Tottenham

Tottenham have opened talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for Bruno Fernandes, according to Sky sources.

One source in Portugal has told Sky Sports News that a Spurs representative met with Sporting officials in Lisbon on Thursday.

Discussions are understood to be at an early stage but Fernandes is being explored as a potential alternative to Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has been a top target for Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

Talks have been ongoing with Betis over a deal for the Argentinian, who wants to move to Spurs, but the Spanish club want £55m (€60m) for him.

Pochettino appeared unsatisfied with transfer business as his side won the Audi Cup this week, suggesting the club should change his job title because he had little involvement.

"These types of things; what will happen, what will not happen, selling and buying of players, extending contracts, not extending contracts - I think it is not in my hands," he said.

"It is in the club's hands, and Daniel Levy. I am not in charge, I know nothing about the situation of my players. I am only coaching them, trying to get the best from them."

Meanwhile Manchester United have also been interested in Fernandes but Sky Sports News reported last week that he is not a priority target for them and a deal to Old Trafford is unlikely.

