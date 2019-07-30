Mauricio Pochettino: I'm not in charge of transfers, maybe Spurs should change my job title

Mauricio Pochettino says his job title should be changed from manager to head coach as he has no influence over Tottenham's transfer activity.

Tottenham broke their club record this summer to sign Tanguy Ndombele and have also signed winger Jack Clarke, who has returned to Leeds on loan for the season.

Kieran Trippier left to join Atletico Madrid, while England left-back Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from north London.

Spurs also did not sign a player last summer, a first for a Premier League side, nor in the January transfer window.

Speaking after Tottenham's 1-0 Audi Cup win over Real Madrid, Pochettino swerved questions about Rose's future and suggested the club should change his job description to more accurately reflect his role.

"I am not in charge, I know nothing about the situation of my players," Pochettino said. "I am only coaching them, trying to get the best from them.

"These types of things, what will happen, what will not happen, selling and buying of players, extending contracts, not extending contracts, I think it is not in my hands. It is in the club hands, and Daniel Levy. At the moment I am managing the team in the best way possible."

Asked if he wants to be in charge of transfers, Pochettino said: "Maybe the club need to change my title description, because my job now is to coach the team. It is not a question for me, it is a question for the club. Maybe the club are going to change my title description.

"Of course I am the boss, deciding the strategy to play, training, mentality, philosophy in my area, but in another area, I think I am the coach the coach."

