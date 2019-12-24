Tottenham ban supporter for throwing cup at Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga narrowly avoided being hit by a cup during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham

Tottenham have identified and banned the supporter who threw a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s game.

The incident occurred moments before team-mate Antonio Rudiger alleged he was racially abused by Spurs fans during an ill-tempered 2-0 win for Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

Images show Kepa being targeted by a fan behind the goal in the 65th minute with the cup missing the Spanish goalkeeper by inches as he walked across his six-yard box.

And Tottenham have now issued a statement saying they have issued an immediate ban for the individual responsible.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta alerted the referee to the incident during the game

It read: "We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way.

"Our investigation into the alleged racist abuse against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger remains ongoing.

"If anyone has any further information they should please email supporterservices@tottenhamhotspur.com or text 07537 404821."

A Chelsea fan has also been arrested for alleged racist abuse of Heung-Min Son, who was shown a straight red card for a foul on Rudiger.