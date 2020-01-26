Jose Mourinho frustrated with Inter Milan over Christian Eriksen delay

1:06 Jose Mourinho conceded the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen's potential move so late in the transfer window is an unpleasant one Jose Mourinho conceded the situation surrounding Christian Eriksen's potential move so late in the transfer window is an unpleasant one

Jose Mourinho has criticised Inter Milan for their pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen after he was left out of the FA Cup fourth round tie with Southampton.

Eriksen travelled with his team-mates to St Mary's but his omission from Mourinho's squad indicates he may have played his last game for the club against Norwich in midweek.

The 27-year-old is close to sealing a £16.8m move to Italy which could see him earn up to £320,000 per week, according to Sky in Italy.

"You can read what you want to read. I don't want to say anything," Mourinho said.

"I just want to say that this situation shouldn't happen on the 25th of January, and that it is not Tottenham's fault that on the 25th of January we are in this situation.

"The only thing I can say is, Eriksen, since I arrived, has behaved in a very, very professional way with me and with the team.

"Tottenham is the last one to blame in this situation but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice."

The 2-1 win over Norwich may have been Eriksen's last appearance for Tottenham

Spurs have been keen to sell the Danish midfielder this month to prevent him leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte wants to add him to his Inter squad and, while sources in England understand the deal has not yet been signed, those in Italy believe it is close to being agreed.

1:10 Christian Eriksen is close to sealing his £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has told The Transfer Show. Christian Eriksen is close to sealing his £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has told The Transfer Show.

Analysis: Daniel Levy gets his way

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show: "Daniel Levy looks like he is going to get what he wants yet again.

"Spurs' position from the beginning was that they were not going to accept less than €20m for Christian Eriksen even though he's only got six months left on his contract.

1:58 The Transfer Talk team discuss the mood among Tottenham supporters after Christian Eriksen met with chairman Daniel Levy last Tuesday and reiterated that he wants to join Inter Milan this month The Transfer Talk team discuss the mood among Tottenham supporters after Christian Eriksen met with chairman Daniel Levy last Tuesday and reiterated that he wants to join Inter Milan this month

"Our information is that the deal hasn't been done yet, but our colleagues at Sky Italy believe it is almost agreed. They say it is going to be a €20m deal and that Christian Eriksen is going to treble his wages.

"He's going to be signing a four-and-a-half-year deal and he will be earning £260,000 per week. With bonuses that could go up to £320,000 a week."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.