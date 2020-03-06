Eric Dier: Jose Mourinho says Tottenham player will face Burnley after fan confrontation

1:08 Eric Dier 'has to play' against Burnley, says Jose Mourinho Eric Dier 'has to play' against Burnley, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Eric Dier is in the right frame of mind to play for Tottenham against Burnley on Saturday despite a fan altercation after Wednesday's defeat to Norwich.

The FA is investigating after Dier was filmed and pictured on social media climbing over rows of seats before being involved in a confrontation. Police are aware of the incident, but no complaints or allegations have been made.

Mourinho said after the match Dier should not face punishment from Spurs following the incident, and believes the England international will be fit to play against Burnley, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"I don't think there is any reason for him not to be in the right frame of mind," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"He played two matches so well, played so well in a back three against Wolves, in a back four against Norwich.

"He showed me things I couldn't probably imagine if I came here in July. I know already what he can do.

"What happened was clear, almost nothing happened, so I think so.

"Especially before I arrive he wasn't playing much, he has to play tomorrow. We go with him again."

Reports on social media suggested Dier had chosen to enter the crowd after Gedson Fernandes - who missed his penalty in the shootout - was racially abused.

Mourinho suggested Dier had reacted to insults towards a family member at full-time and defended his reaction, although said it was not professional.

"If I saw something happening with my son, I'd do the same," he said in his press conference on Friday. "I wouldn't think two seconds about it.

"As professionals, sometimes we have to go through difficult situations but we have to try to cope with it. Everybody understands what happened, everybody has an opinion. I'm happy the football family understands what happened.

"What happened is nothing to be afraid of, nothing to be ashamed of."

Lloris 'expected' to return

Hugo Lloris has returned to training following a groin injury which has kept him out of Spurs' last two matches, but Mourinho said he would wait until after Friday afternoon's training session before deciding if the goalkeeper is fit to return.

Hugo Lloris is expected to return against Burnley, says Mourinho

"I'm expecting positive news and for Hugo to play, in this moment yes," he said. "But I cannot confirm."

Defeat to Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday night has left Tottenham facing an uphill battle to save their season.

Mourinho's side are five points off the top four in the Premier League and trail RB Leipzig 1-0 heading into their Champions League last-16 second leg in Germany next week.

Kane, Son continuing rehab Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are all continuing rehab.

"We are sad but we are positive," said Mourinho. "That's the way it has to be. We have our problems and I'm not going to repeat them because people know and are tired of me repeating the problems.

"But I'm never tired to say we're positive, I have nothing to blame my players for on their attitude. It's fantastic to learn a lot from my players in such a difficult period.

"We fight together, we love to work together. I can imagine a good period without injuries, without the bad luck we're having."