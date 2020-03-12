Jose Mourinho has big job to do at Tottenham, says Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp believes Jose Mourinho has "a big job to do in the summer" to reverse Tottenham's downward spiral.

Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage after failing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against RB Leipzig in Germany, losing 3-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate.

They are now winless in their last six, seven points off the top four and were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich last week.

Redknapp, who managed the club between 2008 and 2012, told Sky Sports News: "They've got a bit of work to do to get back to where they were a few years ago.

"The last year or so they have gone backwards quite a way in all honesty - Jose has a big job to do in the summer.

"He needs some good recruitment, a couple of new players and see where they go next year."

'Gilmour is a throwback footballer'

Redknapp is also keeping a keen eye on proceedings at Stamford Bridge with his nephew, Frank Lampard, in charge at Chelsea.

And one player has particularly caught the 73-year-old's eye over the past few weeks.

"What about the little boy Billy Gilmour? What a footballer he looks," Redknapp said.

"A throwback to the old days of a little midfielder who can play and is too clever for anyone to get near him to kick him.

"He just sees everything before the ball comes, he knows where his next pass is.

"I love watching him play and Chelsea have some amazing young players."