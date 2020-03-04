Tottenham 1-1 Norwich (2-3 on pens): Canaries through after Tim Krul shootout heroics

Tottenham were dumped out of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich after missing three spot-kicks in the shootout, losing 3-2 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Spurs looked in full control of the tie when Jan Vertonghen (13) showed great determination to head home following a Giovani Lo Celso set piece.

However, roared on by 9,000 visiting fans, Norwich took advantage of Tottenham's lack of urgency in the second half and equalised when Michel Vorm - who was making his first start since 2018 - fumbled a Kenny McLean effort and Josip Drmic bundled home to take the game to extra-time.

Both teams looked tired in the extra minutes, so penalties were needed to separate them. When McLean missed Norwich's first penalty, Spurs were odds-on to progress but some woeful spot-kicks from Troy Parrott, Erik Lamela and Gedson Fernandes meant visiting Tim Krul was the hero for the visitors.

To compound matters for Spurs, there were ugly scenes at full-time as Eric Dier entered the stands and was seen clashing with a supporter, who was having an altercation with Dier's brother, according to Jose Mourinho.

Norwich will face either Derby or Manchester United in the last eight as they find themselves this deep into the competition for the first time in 28 years.

More to follow...

Player Ratings Tottenham: Vorm (4), Aurier (6), Dier (8), Sanchez (7), Vertonghen (7), Winks (6), Skipp (7), Lo Celso (8), Dele (6), Bergwijn (6), Lucas (6)



Subs: Fernandes (5), Lamela (7), Parrott (6), Ndombele (6)



Norwich: Krul (8), Aarons (7), Godfrey (7), Hanley (7), Lewis (7), Vrabcic (5), Tryball (6), Rupp (6), Buendia (6), Cantwell (7), Drmic (7)



Subs: Stiepermann (6), McLean (7), Tettey (6), Idah (6)



Man of the match: Tim Krul

What's next?

Tottenham go to Burnley on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm, while Norwich are at Sheffield United in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday.