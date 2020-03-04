Eric Dier climbs into Tottenham stand for confrontation with supporters

Eric Dier confronts supporters in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier broke into the stands and confronted supporters after their FA Cup defeat at home to Norwich.

Dier was filmed and pictured on social media climbing over rows of seats before being involved in a confrontation with his own fans and then led away by stewards.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho suggested Dier had reacted to insults towards a family member at full-time and defended his reaction, although said it was not professional.

"I cannot run away from the question and I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot but, in these circumstances, something that every one of us would do," Mourinho said.

"When someone insults you and your family is there, and your family gets involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case your younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot.

"But, I repeat, probably every one of us would do. I am with the player and understand the player.

"The fans I think were with the team until the last penalty kick that we miss. The people that is in this privilege positions, in this area of the tunnel, of course some are Tottenham fans, but I think a lot of corporation, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with some special status, and probably the place in the stadium where I have some doubts if they are the real, the real Tottenham fans.

"Because these are the ones who support the boys until the last. This one who insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation, and then Eric, I repeat, did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do."

More follows...