Eric Dier climbs into Tottenham stand for confrontation with supporters

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier broke into the stands and confronted supporters after their FA Cup defeat at home to Norwich.

Dier was filmed and pictured on social media climbing over rows of seats before being involved in a confrontation with his own fans and then led away by stewards.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho suggested Dier had reacted to insults towards a family member at full-time and defended his reaction, although said it was not professional.

"I cannot run away from the question and I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot but, in these circumstances, something that every one of us would do," Mourinho said.

"When someone insults you and your family is there, and your family gets involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case your younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot.

"But, I repeat, probably every one of us would do. I am with the player and understand the player."

Asked if the club would discipline the 26-year-old, Mournho said: "If the club does that, I will not agree."

Dier was filmed jogging along the touchline at full-time before leaping over the advertising hoardings and then clambering over seats, before appearing to target one person, who he was unable to reach as other supporters became involved.

Dier played the full 90 minutes plus extra-time as Spurs were beaten 3-2 on penalties, after Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed their spot-kicks.