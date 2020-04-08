Jose Mourinho accepts park session with Tanguy Ndombele was wrong amid coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho accepts he was wrong to hold a personal training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a public park.

Spurs were forced to remind staff about social distancing rules after Mourinho was pictured taking a one-on-one training session with the midfielder on Hadley Common in Barnet, north London on Tuesday.

Fellow Spurs players Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also spotted running side by side in a separate session, while Serge Aurier filmed himself on Instagram running alongside a friend.

0:32 Spurs reminded their staff of social distancing protocol after players were pictured training in a park Spurs reminded their staff of social distancing protocol after players were pictured training in a park

Government guidelines state people should only leave their home for "very limited purposes", including one form of exercise each day - "alone or with members of your household".

The Portuguese said: "I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.

"It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives."

While Mourinho accepts he was in the wrong by holding the session, it was an isolated incident, with group sessions taking place online.

But it is the latest bad news story for Spurs, who have attracted widespread criticism for their decision to furlough some non-playing staff last week.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara told Sky Sports News on Wednesday the decision to use public money to pay some non-playing staff was "stupid".

1:59 Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara would like the club to reverse their decision to furlough non-playing staff Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara would like the club to reverse their decision to furlough non-playing staff

He said: "It's disappointing from Spurs - they've got a billionaire owner.

"I'd understand it if you'd go further down in terms of the leagues and you see teams struggling financially at the moment.

"But for Spurs, they're a big club, they're properly-supported and I think they should've looked after their staff through a massive part of it.

"If it's costing them £500,000 a month to look after the staff they've got there on full pay, then if this situation lasts for three months you're talking about £1.5m.

"So is it worth damaging the reputation, which is global, for that sort of money when the club is so profitable?

"It seems a stupid decision to me."