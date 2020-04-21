Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko flout government advice to train together

Serge Aurier (left) was training with Moussa Sissoko

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have become the latest players from Tottenham to flout government guidelines after posting videos of themselves training together on Instagram.

The videos, which have since been deleted, appeared on Aurier's Instagram story and showed him running shuttles and sitting next to Sissoko, disregarding social distancing.

It comes little over a fortnight after Spurs hit the headlines after boss Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".

On the same day Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a video of him running with a friend.

Tuesday's video is another clear breach of the government guidelines, which say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

A club spokesman said: "We shall be speaking to both players involved."