Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko sorry for flouting government advice by training together

Serge Aurier (left) was training with Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham players Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have apologised after posting videos of themselves training together on Instagram, in breach of government guidelines.

The videos, which have since been deleted, appeared on Aurier's Instagram story and showed him running shuttles and sitting next to Sissoko, disregarding social distancing.

Both players apologised for "not setting the right example" by disregarding government advice and pledged to make a donation to the NHS.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing. We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here," the pair said in a joint statement.

"We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

"We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts."

It comes little over a fortnight after Spurs hit the headlines after boss Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".

On the same day Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a video of him running with a friend.

Tuesday's video is another clear breach of the government guidelines, which say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

A club spokesman said: "We shall be speaking to both players involved."