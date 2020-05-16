Harry Winks says Tottenham's new stadium feels like home

Harry Winks is enjoying playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Harry Winks says the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium already "feels like home", since the move from White Hart Lane last year.

Winks, who was talking to former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, told Sky Sports News their new ground, which was they moved into in April 2019, is perfect for them.

"The changing rooms are massive! It's huge, it's got everything in there," Winks said.

"A nice big physio room, a nutritionist room, a big gym for us to do our pre-game stuff, a kit room, the manager's room, a nice dining suite where we can have our food, and a lounge area where we can relax before an evening game as well.

"It's a nice big stadium and a nice comfy area to relax, especially for a big game. It just feels like our home. We've only been there a year, but it feels like our home already."

'He believed in me and gave me my big opportunity'

Winks also paid tribute to his former manager Maurico Pochettino, crediting his former boss for giving him a chance in the Tottenham first team at 20-years-old.

The 24-year-old went on to make 116 appearances under Pochettino at Spurs. and says his support gave him the confidence to play in the Premier League.

"[Pochettino] was massive for me - he gave me my debut and he brought me through," said Winks.

Winks had a good relationship with his former boss Mauricio Pochettino

"Especially in a time when young lads coming through the academy were never really given a chance in the Premier League.

"It was always going to be tough to do that, especially at a club like Tottenham, but he kept faith in me. He wouldn't let me leave or go on loan, believed in me, and gave me my big opportunity.

"He'd always be there to give me advice, call me into his office and show you what you did right and wrong, and tried to improve everybody.

"For me, at a young age to get brought into the first team and feel like you had that backing of the manager and the coaches was massive."