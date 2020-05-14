Harry Kane: Tottenham striker 'ready' for Premier League resumption

Harry Kane says he is ready to return for Tottenham when the Premier League resumes

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he has fully recovered from a hamstring injury and will be "ready to go" whenever the Premier League resumes.

The England captain hasn't played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day, after which he underwent surgery.

The Premier League was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and despite players having been able to return to individual sessions at club training grounds, the earliest top-flight matches appear likely to resume is June.

"I'm pretty much as good as I can be," Kane told Sky Sports News. "I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much doing everything except from training with the team.

Kane has resumed individual training sessions at Tottenham's training ground

"Since the lockdown's happened, I've continued doing sessions online with the team, a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring and things like that, but pretty much doing everything else the boys are doing.

"Then obviously the last week or so we've been able to go in and do one-on-one training with one member of staff on the pitch. It's been nice to get out and start touching a ball again.

"Whenever the season does continue, whether it's next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game."

'Alli in shock after robbery'

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli was the victim of a robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning and Kane confirmed he had checked in with his team-mate following the incident.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday

Alli said that it had been a "horrible experience" after being held at knifepoint, while Tottenham said they were offering "support" to the England player.

"I text him the day after it happened just to see how he was," Kane said.

"As normal I think he was a bit in shock and a bit angry about the situation but thankfully no one has hurt, no family was hurt, during the process, which is the main thing really.

"I think he's Okay, a little bit shaken up, but I guess he's getting on with it."

Orient shirt sponsorship a 'no-brainer'

Kane was speaking to Sky Sports News on Thursday after announcing that he will sponsor the shirts of Leyton Orient next season in a deal designed to support both charities and the League Two side during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kane, who played for The O's on loan in 2011, has donated the shirt sponsorship to three causes.

Harry Kane holding the new Leyton Orient shirt, which he has sponsored with the names of charities

The home shirt will display a thank you message to the frontline heroes for their work during the coronavirus crisis, the away shirt is dedicated to Haven House Children's Hospice while the third kit supports the mental health charity Mind.

Orient have announced 10 per cent of proceeds from each shirt sale will be passed to the relevant charity, while both Haven House and Mind will receive matchday hospitality at Brisbane Road.

"I fell in love with the idea straight away to be honest," Kane said.

"I thought it was a no-brainer. It was a chance to help obviously three amazing causes and a chance to help Leyton Orient as well, who gave me my first start, was a huge part in my success story.

"I know a lot of lower league clubs are going to be financially in difficult places and there's a bit of uncertainty over whether the season's going to finish, so it's great for everyone involved."