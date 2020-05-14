Harry Kane agrees charitable Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship for 2020/21 season

Harry Kane holding the new Leyton Orient home shirt, which he has sponsored with a message to support frontline workers

England captain Harry Kane will sponsor the shirts of former club Leyton Orient next season in a unique deal that supports charities and the League Two side through the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham striker Kane, who played for The O's on loan in 2011, has donated the shirt sponsorship to three causes.

The home shirt will display a thank you message to the frontline heroes for their work during the coronavirus crisis, the away shirt is dedicated to Haven House Children's Hospice while the third kit supports the mental health charity Mind.

Orient have announced 10 per cent of proceeds from each shirt sale will be passed to the relevant charity, while both Haven House and Mind will receive matchday hospitality at Brisbane Road.

Kane has sponsored all three shirts, all with different charities on the front

Kane, who made 18 appearances for Orient, said: "I was born and brought up only a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start.

"This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

The "first of its kind deal" was given approval by the Football Association, Premier League and the English Football League, with the three shirts for the 2020/21 season now available to pre-order.

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin said of the deal: "What started with a simple idea has escalated into a very unique and emotive shirt sponsorship agreement.

"When we discussed with Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique.

"We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

Kane was on loan at Leyton Orient in League One for the 2010-11 season

"We are in uncertain and worrying times across the world but thanks to their efforts we will get through this together.

"Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity - you are a true role model for the modern game."

Kane scored five goals for Orient nine years ago and has since gone on to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer in both the Premier League and European competition.

"I think every Orient fan has a soft spot for Harry and it's fantastic that Harry is supporting three extremely worthy causes," said Josh Stephens, head of commercial at Orient.

"He is also supporting the club during these challenging times and we are extremely grateful to him and all at CK66.

"As we all look forward to live football, I for one cannot wait until the O's run out at the Breyer Group Stadium donning the 'Thank you frontline heroes message."