Coronavirus: Government supports plans for football to return

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, says the government is "opening the door" for football to return in June.

Dowden hosted a meeting with football authorities on Thursday and says: "We all agreed that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and welfare of players, coaches and staff comes first.

"The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June. This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game's resumption supports the wider football family.

"It is now up to the football authorities to agree and finalise the detail of their plans, and there is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole. The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of any final decision which would put these plans into action."

More to follow ...