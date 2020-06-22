Tottenham extend Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm contracts until end of season

Jan Vertonghen is still yet to decide on his future beyond this season

Tottenham have extended the contracts of Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Both players' contracts were due to expire at the end of June, but the agreements mean they are available to play for the remainder of the current season.

There was some doubt whether Vertonghen would see out the rest of the season or leave the club before it is complete, but the defender has committed to complete the current campaign.

Vertonghen, who joined Spurs in 2012, has not ruled out staying in north London beyond the end of this season, but has suggested he would like to play in Italy or Spain and has said there have been "serious" offers for him.

His agent, Tom De Mul, added "there is a lot of interest" in the Belgian, but staying at Tottenham "remains an interesting option" for him.

Michel Vorm was brought back to the club after Hugp Lloris picked up an injury earlier this season

Vorm was drafted out of retirement after a serious injury to Hugo Lloris earlier in the season, having left last summer after five years at the club.

Spurs also confirmed Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters would remain at Newcastle and Southampton, respectively, until the end of the season.

Jack Clarke and Luke Amos will also see out the rest of the Championship season on loan at QPR.