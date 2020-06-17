Steven Bergwijn: If Tottenham don't qualify for Europe it will be very bad

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn says it would be "very bad" for the club if they do not qualify for Europe for next season.

Spurs begin their nine-game Premier League run-in against Manchester United on Friday, live on Sky Sports, looking to close the gap on their rivals for a Champions League qualifying place to two points.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

Jose Mourinho's side are seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea but finishing fifth is expected to secure a Champions League spot due to Manchester City's ban, which is pending appeal, and Bergwijn insists it is possible to close the gap.

Steven Bergwijn celebrates scoring for Tottenham in his debut against Manchester City

"It would be very bad for the club and for us (if we did not qualify for Europe)," he told Sky Sports News.

"A club like Tottenham needs to be in Europe; in the Champions League in the first place but, if that's not possible, (then) in the Europa League.

"We have fantastic players and we have to believe in ourselves. We have nine games left, and I think it's possible. We have to start on Friday."

Bergwijn has made an impact since signing from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window - but he is yet to play alongside Harry Kane due to England striker's injury since New Year's Day.

The Dutchman, who scored on his Spurs debut in a win over Manchester City, says he is relishing the formation of an attacking trio with Kane and Heung-Min Son.

"I can't wait to play with Kane, he's a fantastic striker," he said. "He scores goals so easily, it's fantastic to see.

"When I was at PSV, you watch Premier League and you see Kane and Son score the goals, and now I'm here with them it's fantastic."

Every player in the Premier League will display 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts for the opening round of fixtures, and Bergwijn says it is a good thing there is so much attention on the pursuit of racial equality at the moment.

Jose Mourinho and his staff have a tough job on their hands when the season resumes

"I'm proud of my colour, I'm proud of my skin, I'm proud of who I am," said Bergwijn, who also described Marcus Rashford's successful campaign to uphold free school meals for children throughout the summer as "fantastic".

"I think it's good that there is so much attention right now. Racism is still here, but I hope this will change something.

"Of course in the stadium you have one of two stupid people who scream 'monkey' or things like this but, for me, it's in one ear, out the other".

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.