Premier League restart: How to get Sky Sports to watch the action

1:00 The Premier League season returns with Sky Sports on Wednesday evening The Premier League season returns with Sky Sports on Wednesday evening

Sport is back. We've got a lot of catching up to do.

The Premier League 2019/20 season is set to return on Wednesday (June 17) and Sky will show 64 live games - with 39 of those matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.

In addition, Sky Sports will broadcast 45 exclusively live EFL Championship games, plus the play-offs in League One and League Two.

It all adds up to more than 100 live matches in six weeks - including 25 free-to-air matches - with our Premier League coverage enhanced by immersive new Fanzone, Crowds and Recap features.

Want to experience it all? Here's how...

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

The Premier League is back. Get Sky Sports to experience it.

Wed June 17: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Man City vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm , Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports

The Championship is back - with 30 matches live on Sky Sports plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs

Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm

Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham - 3pm

Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds - 12pm

Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom - 7.45pm

Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff - 12.30pm

Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham - 3pm

Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield - 2.15pm

Tue June 30:- Millwall vs Swansea - 5pm

Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby - 5pm

Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm

Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm

Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm

Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm

League One play-off games live on Sky Sports

Fri July 3: Portsmouth vs Oxford United - 5.30pm

Fri July 3: Fleetwood vs Wycombe - 7.30pm

Mon July 6: Oxford United vs Portsmouth - 5pm

Mon July 6: Wycombe vs Fleetwood - 7.30pm

Mon July 13: Final at Wembley Stadium - 7.30pm

League Two play-off games live on Sky Sports

Thu June 18: Colchester United vs Exeter City - 5.15pm

Thu June 18: Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town - 7.45pm

Mon June 22: Exeter City vs Colchester United - 5.15pm

Mon June 22: Cheltenham Town vs Northampton Town - 8.00pm

Mon June 29: Final at Wembley Stadium - 7.30pm

What's new? Sky Sports Crowds

Sky Sports will include crowd noise and catch-up options as part of a range of new innovations.

For all of Sky Sports' 64 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League season, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, you can enjoy its new innovative technologies to get even closer to the action.

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart.

Viewers can select the Sky channel to watch with the added sound or with stadium noise.

What's new? Sky Sports Recap

Don't miss any of the big moments on the Premier League's return with Sky Sports Recap

Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst, putting an end to that fear of missing out throughout a packed weekend of football.

Each game will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match - even if they have not watched it from the beginning.

What's new? Sky Sports Fanzone

Enjoy the return of the Premier League with friends through Sky Sports Fanzone

Fans will now be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website and app to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen.

Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and use the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.