Premier League restart: How to get Sky Sports to watch the action
If you have Sky TV then add the Sky Sports Premier League and Football packs for £18 extra per month (usual price £22 per month) on a 31-day rolling contract.
Last Updated: 17/06/20 12:04am
Sport is back. We've got a lot of catching up to do.
The Premier League 2019/20 season is set to return on Wednesday (June 17) and Sky will show 64 live games - with 39 of those matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.
In addition, Sky Sports will broadcast 45 exclusively live EFL Championship games, plus the play-offs in League One and League Two.
It all adds up to more than 100 live matches in six weeks - including 25 free-to-air matches - with our Premier League coverage enhanced by immersive new Fanzone, Crowds and Recap features.
Want to experience it all? Here's how...
Get the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for £18 a month
Take advantage of our early bird offer and don't miss a match.
If you have Sky TV then add the Sky Sports Premier League and Football packs for £18 extra per month (usual price £22 per month) on a 31-day rolling contract.
Want to enjoy the return of F1, golf, cricket and more? Sign up for all the action across our Sky Sports channels, including the Main Event channel - all in high definition for £23 a month (18-month contract).
Not a Sky customer? Take our early bird offer and Get Sky TV with Sky Sports for £39 a month for 18 months (usual price £48, set-up cost of £20).
Get a NOW TV pass for £25 a month
Save over 25% and grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25 a month for three months
Stream all the matches on your TV, desktop or mobile. It's the cheapest way to watch Sky Sports (usual price £33.99 a month).
Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports
Wed June 17: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed June 17: Man City vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm , Sky Sports
Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports
Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm
Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham - 3pm
Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds - 12pm
Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom - 7.45pm
Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff - 12.30pm
Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham - 3pm
Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm
Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield - 2.15pm
Tue June 30:- Millwall vs Swansea - 5pm
Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby - 5pm
Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm
Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm
Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm
Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm
Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm
Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm
Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm
League One play-off games live on Sky Sports
Fri July 3: Portsmouth vs Oxford United - 5.30pm
Fri July 3: Fleetwood vs Wycombe - 7.30pm
Mon July 6: Oxford United vs Portsmouth - 5pm
Mon July 6: Wycombe vs Fleetwood - 7.30pm
Mon July 13: Final at Wembley Stadium - 7.30pm
League Two play-off games live on Sky Sports
Thu June 18: Colchester United vs Exeter City - 5.15pm
Thu June 18: Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town - 7.45pm
Mon June 22: Exeter City vs Colchester United - 5.15pm
Mon June 22: Cheltenham Town vs Northampton Town - 8.00pm
Mon June 29: Final at Wembley Stadium - 7.30pm
What's new? Sky Sports Crowds
Sky Sports will include crowd noise and catch-up options as part of a range of new innovations.
For all of Sky Sports' 64 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League season, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, you can enjoy its new innovative technologies to get even closer to the action.
- Premier League fixtures: The new kick-offs and dates
- Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports
In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart.
Viewers can select the Sky channel to watch with the added sound or with stadium noise.
What's new? Sky Sports Recap
Catch up on all the key highlights during live matches in a short burst, putting an end to that fear of missing out throughout a packed weekend of football.
Each game will have a live timeline enabling viewers to quickly catch up on the highlights at any point during the match - even if they have not watched it from the beginning.
What's new? Sky Sports Fanzone
Fans will now be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website and app to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen.
Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and use the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.