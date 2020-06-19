Crowd noise available for Sky Sports Premier League games: How it works

Get Crowd noises for Tottenham vs Manchester United on Friday Night Football

Interactive crowd noise will be a key feature of Sky Sports' live coverage for the Premier League restart.

Sky Sports will broadcast another 62 matches across the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League, including 25 on Sky's free-to-air Pick channel - and across all of them, you can enjoy the new Sky Sports Crowds feature.

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a range of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to bring the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart.

Viewers can choose between the added crowd sound or stadium noise, along with Sky Sports commentary. It's up to you.

It was a big return of Premier League action on Sky Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/t11JghKA07 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 18, 2020

Where can I experience Crowds?

The Crowds feature will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for the majority of our scheduled games unless stated, and all free games on Sky Pick will also have the Sky Sports Crowds feature available.

The Sky Sports Crowds feature will also be available to NOW TV customers.

And in Sky Sports' chosen Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans will be able to vote for their choice of song with the 'Choose a Chant' feature.

If sticking with stadium noise is for you, watch the games on Sky Sports Premier League, unless otherwise stated below.

Premier League games on Sky Sports

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm

Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm , Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd - 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea - 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (Crowd noise on Sky Sports PL, Sky Pick, Sky 1)

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (Crowd noise on Sky Sports PL, Sky Pick, Sky 1)

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheff Utd - 12pm, Sky Sports , Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheff Utd vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Sheff Utd vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting a total of 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.