Tottenham to donate shirts to Justin Edinburgh charity auction

Tottenham's shirts from their match against Leyton Orient on Tuesday will be auctioned to raise money for a charity foundation set up in the memory of former Spurs player and Os manager Justin Edinburgh.

The match-worn shirts from the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Orient will be signed and auctioned in aid of the JE3 Foundation, established in honour of a player who made 276 Spurs appearances between 1990 and 2000 and died of a cardiac arrest aged 49 last year.

Edinburgh also won two promotions with Orient as a manager, guiding the East London club back into the Football League with a promotion from the National League in May 2019.

Harry Kane, who made his senior debut as a loan player for Orient in 2011, has sponsored the club's shirts this season and donated the space to three charities.

The JE3 Foundation was established by Edinburgh's family and aims to support UK heart health charities and to campaign for legislative change - Justin's Law - to make it compulsory for all health, fitness and sports facilities to be equipped with a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD).

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has teamed up with the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust to encourage online donations in lieu of fans being able to attend the match.

Charlie Edinburgh, Justin's son and founder of the JE3 Foundation, said: "This is another first-class touch from a wonderful football club.

"The support we have received and continue to receive from Tottenham Hotspur fills us with pride as a family at just how much Dad meant to the club and its supporters."