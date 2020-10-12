Spurs given permission to increase Tottenham Hotspur Stadium capacity to 62,850

Tottenham have been given permission by Haringey Council to increase the capacity of their stadium by more than 500.

Spurs plan to increase the number of seats at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from the current 62,303 to 62,850.

The club have confirmed it is the final application for a non-material amendment seeking an increase to the seating capacity of the stadium, according to Haringey Council documents.

The additional seats are to be located in the lower, mid and upper tiers and in the South Stand.

The additional seats can be accommodated through minor modifications to the south-west and south-east tunnels, via the insertion of seats in areas such as the lateral gangway in front of the media tribune, and reconfigured access points.

Spurs are pressing ahead with the work as fans continue to be banned from stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jose Mourinho's side host West Ham next Sunday, live on Sky Sports with a 4.30pm kick-off. They go into that game off the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Manchester United.