Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward named Premier League player of the month for October

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has been named the Premier League player of the month for October.

The South Korean attacker scored four goals across October, including an impressive double in the 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and a late winner at Turf Moor against Burnley, as Tottenham climbed up the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho's side are only a point behind leaders Leicester City after eight games.

Mourinho described Son, who has eight goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season, as world class "season after season".

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has built a formidable partnership with club captain Harry Kane. Mourinho credited his character as a reason why his performances occasionally go unnoticed.

The 28-year-old has three years left on his current contract at Tottenham and Mourinho is confident the club can reach an agreement in time for a new deal to be done as he wants the player to become "part of the furniture".

Nuno wins October manager of the month

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo beat Tottenham's Mourinho, Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl, West Ham's David Moyes and Aston Villa's Dean Smith for October's manager of the month prize.

Wolves won three out of their four matches last month, conceding just a single goal in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle at home.

That recent run, following a relatively poor start, has seen Wolves climb up to ninth in the table.