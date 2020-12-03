Harry Kane: Jose Mourinho expects Tottenham striker to be fit for Arsenal clash

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane is "not in big trouble" and should be fit to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mourinho revealed on Wednesday that the England captain would miss Thursday's Europa League group stage trip to LASK Linz with an unconfirmed issue, and that the striker had "a chance" of being fit for the north London derby.

However, following his side's 3-3 draw in Austria, Mourinho struck a more positive tone over his talisman's prospects.

"I believe he is going to be fit," Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho gives instructions to substitute Harry Kane

"I'm not sure - he's on treatment.

"But I could be now doing some bluff or trying to pretend that he's in big trouble. He's not in big trouble. I believe that he's going to play."

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal Sunday 6th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Tottenham go into the weekend at the top of the Premier League table having gone unbeaten since the opening day of the season, with Kane's form a crucial factor in their success.

Kane has scored seven goals and contributed nine assists in 10 Premier League appearances this campaign, forming a formidable partnership with Son Heung-Min, who has nine league goals.

Spurs earned a hard-fought point in a goalless draw at in-form Chelsea last weekend, but will expect their forwards to have more opportunity against an Arsenal side low on confidence.

Mikel Arteta's side have gone three Premier League games without a win and sit 14th in the table going into the match, which is live on Sky Sports.

'Fans privileged to return for derby'

0:18 Jose Mourinho says the 2,000 fans that are able to get tickets for Sunday's game between Tottenham and Arsenal will feel 'privileged'.

The derby will see fans return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since March after the Government relaxed restrictions on spectators attending live games.

Two-thousand Spurs supporters will be in the stadium to watch their team attempt to beat their biggest rivals and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mourinho has welcomed the move, saying: "I think this moment will be a privilege. They will feel privileged to be one of the 2,000 fans.

"But it's just the first step. As soon as possible we will have football back to normality."

4:56 Gary Neville analyses how Jose Mourinho has adapted his tactics at Tottenham to make them more resilient, but 'easier on the eye'.

When Jose Mourinho was at Manchester United, something just didn't feel right. Perhaps, it was the fit and also the way Jose was.

We always used to refer to 'Mourinho masterclasses' when he won games and that he was wiser, smarter and cuter than the opposition managers. There's been an element of disrespect in the past few years whereby his style of play has been criticised as being outdated and that the game has now passed him by.

After taking four points from their last two Premier League fixtures, Gary Neville believes Jose Mourinho has found success through innovating an old tactic...