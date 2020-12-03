Jose Mourinho: Arsenal unbeaten home record means nothing in North London derby

Jose Mourinho says his 100 per cent managerial home record against Arsenal means nothing as his Tottenham side prepare to face their North London rivals on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Spurs boss has hosted Arsenal a total of 10 times as manager of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham and has never tasted defeat, winning six and drawing four of those encounters.

But Mourinho is wary of any such stats, believing they are to be broken and even citing his previous hoodoo away to Newcastle United (failing to win in seven attempts) before smashing that record with a 3-1 victory at the end of last season.

"It means nothing for this game, it's history and that's it, I don't really care" Mourinho said.

"When I went to Newcastle the last time, the question was that I had never won in my career there and I didn't really care about that either."

Mourinho also would not be drawn on comments made by his defender Eric Dier that Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta was 'the most exciting young manager in Europe'.

Dier heaped praise on the under-fire Arteta, claiming Arsenal were in good hands despite being 14th in the table after suffering five defeats from their opening 10 matches.

On the remark, Mourinho said: "I don't know them all so it is very hard to say that.

"Is he a good coach? A talented coach? He has already won an important competition in the first few months of his career.

"We can't deny that and to be at Arsenal you have to be good and if you are not then you are not there.

"So yes, Mikel (Arteta) is a good coach but I want to respect the others, especially the ones I don't know well and are probably very talented."

When Jose Mourinho was at Manchester United, something just didn't feel right. Perhaps, it was the fit and also the way Jose was.

We always used to refer to 'Mourinho masterclasses' when he won games and that he was wiser, smarter and cuter than the opposition managers. There's been an element of disrespect in the past few years whereby his style of play has been criticised as being outdated and that the game has now passed him by.

After taking four points from their last two Premier League fixtures, Gary Neville believes Jose Mourinho has found success through innovating an old tactic...

Harry Kane is an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal after missing training on Wednesday.

The Spurs captain, along with Sergio Reguilon, Carlos Vinicius and Erik Lamela, were not pictured in training ahead of their Europa League clash at Linz ASK on Thursday.

When asked about their absence Mourinho confirmed in his pre-match press conference the quartet are injured, with Lamela having missed their past five games with a calf injury.

"I don't believe he [Lamela] has a chance for the weekend," Mourinho said. "Harry, Vinicius and Sergio there is a chance for them to be [fit] for the weekend."

Mourinho then refused to reveal the nature of Kane's injury, but added there was a "good chance" the striker would return to face Arsenal.