Harry Kane: Tottenham striker an injury concern ahead of Arsenal clash after missing Wednesday training

Harry Kane is an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal after missing training on Wednesday.

The Spurs captain, along with Sergio Reguilon, Carlos Vinicius and Erik Lamela, were not pictured in training ahead of their Europa League clash at Linz ASK on Thursday.

When asked about their absence Mourinho confirmed in his pre-match press conference the quartet are injured, with Lamela having missed their past five games with a calf injury.

"I don't believe he [Lamela] has a chance for the weekend," Mourinho said. "Harry, Vinicius and Sergio there is a chance for them to be [fit] for the weekend."

Mourinho then refused to reveal the nature of Kane's injury, but added there was a "good chance" the striker would return to face Arsenal.

He added: "I'm not going to tell you the nature of his injury. I think there's a good chance [for Sunday], I don't want to lie, I don't want to hide anything in relation to 'Oh is he going to play or not'. I think he's going to play, that's my feeling."

Alderweireld in contention for Arsenal match

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld is back in training after missing the recent matches against Ludogorets and Chelsea with a muscle injury.

Mourinho selected Eric Dier and Joe Rodon at centre-back for Sunday's draw with Chelsea, and the Spurs boss admits to having options with Alderweireld in contention for Arsenal and Davinson Sanchez set to play on Thursday.

"He [Alderweireld] has a chance. Not for tomorrow, not even an option, but in this process of recovering he is doing very well and there's a chance he plays [Sunday]," Mourinho said.

"But Joe played against Chelsea and it was not an easy first match to play. Davinson will play tomorrow too so we have our options. If Toby cannot play we will not cry, and it will be a chance for another one."

A 'pony' in the PL race… what about Europa?

Spurs currently top the Premier League but Mourinho believes the club are still a "pony" in the title race.

With regards to the Europa League, where Spurs need a point on Thursday night to reach the knockout stages, Mourinho said they were "one of the most important horses".

However, he added the dynamics will change once the clubs who finished third in their Champions League group drop into Europe's secondary tournament, with Mourinho's former club Real Madrid among those currently third with one match remaining.

"In the race for the Europa League, I think we are in the race, we are one of the most important horses in the race, we have to admit that," Mourinho said.

"An English team in the Europa League is for sure an important club. But then some important clubs are going to the competition later, which is something I never agreed, but is the way it is.

"Eight clubs that were not successful in the Champions League, instead of going home, they come to the Europa League, and then that will change the dynamics of the Europa League."

Keane doubts Spurs' title credentials

Asked whether Mourinho could steer Spurs to their first Premier League title since 1961, Roy Keane told Sky Sports: "He's done it before. His CV is fantastic.

"But I don't think these players he has at Spurs are good enough to win the title. They have the X-factor in Mourinho and Harry Kane, I don't think that's enough. They were hanging on at the end at Stamford Bridge.

"I think they are on for a very good season, but a very good season is a big difference to trying to win the league title. I don't think so. Manchester City are stronger than Spurs."