FA Cup third-round draw: Non-League Marine draw Tottenham, Arsenal face Newcastle

Eighth-tier Marine will face Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup, while holders Arsenal begin their campaign at home to Newcastle.

Aston Villa will host Liverpool in another all-Premier League tie with all third round fixtures scheduled to be played on the weekend of January 9-10, 2021.

Twelve-time cup winners Manchester United will host Championship side Watford at Old Trafford, while last season's runners-up Chelsea host League Two Morecambe.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra-time on Sunday.

Image: FA Cup holders Arsenal face Newcastle in the third round

National League North side Chorley will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.

The non-League winners of Monday's tie between Canvey Island vs Boreham Wood will face Millwall at home.

FA Cup third-round draw in full:

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town

Chorley vs Derby County

Marine vs Tottenham

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs West Ham

Oldham vs Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Watford

Stevenage vs Swansea

Everton vs Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Bristol vs Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs Leicester

Wycombe vs Preston North End

Crawley Town vs Leeds United

Burnley vs MK Dons

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

QPR vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs Birmingham City

Luton Town vs Reading

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion

Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town