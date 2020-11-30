FA Cup third-round draw: Non-League Marine draw Tottenham, Arsenal face Newcastle

Eighth-tier Marine will face Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup, while holders Arsenal begin their campaign at home to Newcastle.
Aston Villa will host Liverpool in another all-Premier League tie with all third round fixtures scheduled to be played on the weekend of January 9-10, 2021.
Twelve-time cup winners Manchester United will host Championship side Watford at Old Trafford, while last season's runners-up Chelsea host League Two Morecambe.
Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra-time on Sunday.
National League North side Chorley will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.
The non-League winners of Monday's tie between Canvey Island vs Boreham Wood will face Millwall at home.
FA Cup third-round draw in full:
Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town
Chorley vs Derby County
Marine vs Tottenham
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs West Ham
Oldham vs Bournemouth
Manchester United vs Watford
Stevenage vs Swansea
Everton vs Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Bristol vs Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall
Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City vs Leicester
Wycombe vs Preston North End
Crawley Town vs Leeds United
Burnley vs MK Dons
Bristol City vs Portsmouth
QPR vs Fulham
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Brentford vs Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs Birmingham City
Luton Town vs Reading
Chelsea vs Morecambe
Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City vs Coventry City
Blackpool vs West Bromwich Albion
Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town