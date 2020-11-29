FA Cup round-up: Bristol Rovers hit Darlington for six; Stevenage beat Hull on penalties

National League North side Darlington saw their FA Cup adventure end as they suffered a 6-0 second-round defeat at Bristol Rovers.

The Sky Bet League One club opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark when Darlington defender David Atkinson headed a long ball backwards over advancing goalkeeper Johnny Saltmer to leave James Daly with a simple tap-in.

Josh Hare made it 2-0 with a low finish from Luke McCormick’s pass after 38 minutes and – six minutes later – Luke Leahy netted a low penalty after Atkinson had brought down Daly.

In first-half stoppage time Erhun Oztumer exchanged passes with Sam Nicholson before shooting past Saltmer from close range.

Another foul on Daly, by Tony McMahon, saw Leahy net again to complete his double from the penalty spot after 52 minutes.

McMahon hit the post for Darlington before Nicholson made it six when Max Ehmer headed down a 59th-minute corner.

Rovers had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men as Daly hobbled off with all substitutes used.

By then Darlington, who had looked the better side until conceding the first goal, were ready for the long trip home.

Meanwhile, Daniel Udoh's extra-time goal sent Shrewsbury through to the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over non-league Oxford City in Steve Cotterill's first game in charge of the League One club.

Substitute Udoh found the net in the 108th minute of a match which saw both teams have a player sent off.

Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley had the best chance of the first half as he tried to lift the ball over Ben Dudzinski, but the Oxford City goalkeeper produced a good save.

Image: Shrewsbury's Daniel Udoh's celebrates his extra-time winner against Oxford City

The impressive National League South side created several good chances in the second half as Shrewsbury goalkeeper Matija Sarkic saved well from James Roberts, Ben Gerring and Lewis Coyle.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute with Shrewsbury's Aaron Pierre and Oxford City's Roberts both sent off following an aerial clash between the two.

Shrewsbury almost grabbed a late winner when Marc Pugh's chip was cleared off the line by Aaron Drewe.

Shrewsbury took the lead early in the second period of extra-time as Udoh swept home a shot on the turn.

Oxford City, first-round winners against Northampton, almost pulled level when Reece Fleet's long-range shot was just off target.

Also in action on Sunday were Crawley, who caused a shock in the first FA Cup game back at Plough Lane with a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon to seal their place in the third round.

The game was lacking in clear-cut chances but the League Two visitors were more clinical thanks to Ashley Nadesan and Max Watters' strikes, while captain Ben Whiteman bagged a brace as League One Doncaster booked their spot in the third round with a 2-1 win at Carlisle.

Elsewhere, substitute Cameron Jerome was the hero as MK Dons avoided a FA Cup upset with a narrow 1-0 win at National League Barnet and Stockport twice came from behind to beat Yeovil 3-2 after extra-time in the battle of the National League sides. Connor Jennings's 100th-minute headed winner secured the hosts their first FA Cup third-round spot since 2007.

Finally, Stevenage pulled off a major upset, coming from behind to beat League One leaders Hull on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Hull had looked like they would progress thanks to a Tom Eaves penalty shortly after half-time, but substitute Elliott List hit back with 11 minutes to play to send the game into extra-time.

And Mansfield broke Dagenham hearts as Nicky Maynard struck with 120 minutes on the clock to steal a thrilling 2-1 second-round win.