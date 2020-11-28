FA Cup round-up: Chorley stun Peterborough to reach third round for first time

Chorley reached the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history after stunning League One high-fliers Peterborough with a 2-1 comeback victory.

The National League North part-timers, who dumped Wigan out in the previous round, bounced back from a nightmare start to claim a famous second-round victory.

Jack Taylor blasted Posh into a second-minute lead with a ferocious half-volley following a Ryan Broom corner, but it soon went downhill for Peterborough against a side 89 places below them in the football pyramid.

Harry Cardwell and Elliot Newby were both denied levellers for Chorley by the woodwork in the first half, but there was no stopping them in the second period as Posh were undone by a game-changing double-salvo inspired by Lewis Baines.

The defender laid on the Chorley leveller for Connor Hall on the hour before completing the turnaround just three minutes later by firing in a Newby corner which was headed into his path by Andy Halls.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym prevented further embarrassment for Posh when he saved a Harry Cardwell penalty with 15 minutes to go, but Chorley had already done enough to claim a second League One scalp.

Image: Chorley reached the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history

Solihull threatened to spring another FA Cup shock but Morecambe ended the Vanarama National League side's interest in this season's competition by battling back to win 4-2 after extra-time at the Mazuma Stadium.

The visitors went ahead through Kyle Hudlin's effort and had two efforts cleared off the line by Yann Songo'o in the first half before Cole Stockton's quickfire brace gave the Shrimps the lead just before the hour mark.

Former Morecambe full-back Jordan Cranston equalised as the tie went to an additional half-hour but Solihull's resistance was ended by substitute John O'Sullivan's header and an unfortunate own goal by Mitch Hancox.

The Moors, who had beaten Scunthorpe in the last round, had played their part in an engrossing tie but it was Sky Bet League Two Morecambe who progressed to the third round for the first time in 18 years.

Image: Cole Stockton celebrates with Morecambe team-mate Stephen Hendrie

Image: Chorley players celebrate following their team's victory in the FA Cup Second Round at Peterborough

Non-league King's Lynn had overcome Port Vale last time out but were soundly beaten at Portsmouth, who never looked back after going ahead within two minutes and romped to a 6-1 victory at Fratton Park.

Rasmus Nicolaisen, Tom Naylor, Sean Raggett and Marcus Harness put Portsmouth four up before Dayle Southwell pulled one back to give King's Lynn something to show for their efforts.

It was a fleeting moment of joy for the visitors as Ellis Harrison then struck from the spot for the 2007-08 winners while Jordy Hiwula became Pompey's sixth different scorer late on.

George Lloyd scored an extra-time winner as League Two promotion chasers Cheltenham saw off League One Crewe 2-1.

Finn Azaz put Cheltenham ahead after just two minutes and although Chris Porter struck just after the hour it was the Robins who had the last laugh in extra-time thanks to Lloyd's header.

Salford's aim of reaching the third round for the first time in their history was dashed following a horror show second half at Newport, who cruised to a 3-0 triumph at Rodney Parade.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's red card shortly after half-time handed Newport control, with Jamie Proctor's header followed by Padraig Amond's penalty and Saikou Janneh's strike giving the Exiles an ultimately comfortable victory.

Harrogate had an identical aim to Salford but their hopes of a historic afternoon ended in frustratingly-similar fashion as the Yorkshire side conceded four times in the second half against Blackpool and finished with 10 men.

After a goalless first half, Mark Beck put into his own net before Grant Ward, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Daniel Kemp struck to give the Tangerines a 4-0 win. Harrogate's day was compounded by Kevin Lokko's dismissal late on.

League Two Exeter sprung a surprise by claiming a 3-2 success at third-tier Gillingham, who took the lead through Vadaine Oliver before Nicky Law's leveller and two goals from Joel Randall put the Grecians in charge. Dominic Samuel pulled one back but Exeter held on.

Oldham came from behind to win 2-1 at League Two rivals Bradford, who took the lead through Clayton Donaldson's penalty before superb strikes from distance from both Conor McAleny and Danny Rowe turned the match on its head.

Luke Jephcott's early goal and a stunning edge-of-the-box volley from Ben Reeves handed Plymouth a 2-0 victory over fellow League One outfit Lincoln.