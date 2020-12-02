Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      LASK vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

      Harry Kane is set to miss out through injury and is an injury concern for the north London derby on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; Toby Alderweireld returns to training after a groin injury; Follow LASK vs Spurs in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 2 December 2020 14:17, UK

      Harry Kane scored Tottenham&#39;s third as they saw off Shkendija
      Image: Harry Kane will not be involved for Spurs in the Europa League on Thursday

      Team news and stats ahead of Linz ASK vs Tottenham in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed Harry Kane missed training on Wednesday with an injury and is not set to be part of the travelling squad to face LASK. It also makes him a doubt for Sunday's north London derby, live on Sky Sports.

      Carlos Vinicius, Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon were also absent from training ahead of the clash in Austria, but Toby Alderweireld has returned to training after a groin injury.

      Asked about Kane, Mourinho said: "I'm not going to tell you the nature of his injury. I think he has a good chance [against Arsenal]. I don't want to lie, I don't want to hide anything in relation to is he going to play or no? I think he's going to play. My feeling is that he's going to play."

      Toby Alderweireld
      Image: Toby Alderweireld has returned to training after injury

      On Alderweireld, the Spurs boss added: "He has a chance [against Arsenal], not for [Thursday], he's not even an option, he's not ready.

      "But he's doing very well and there's a chance that he plays [in the derby]. But Joe [Rodon] played against Chelsea and it was not an easy first match to play and Davinson Sanchez will play [on Thursday] too so we have our options."

      LASK midfielder James Holland returns after suspension but Gernot Trauner, who received a straight red card in last week's defeat to Antwerp, will not be available. Petar Filipovic is also set to miss out after picking up a hip injury last Thursday.

      What do Tottenham need?

      Tottenham will go through if they avoid defeat by LASK. If Spurs win and Antwerp beat Ludogorets, LASK will be eliminated from the Europa League.

      1:11
      Eric Dier says he made the decision to switch to a centre-back full-time before Jose Mourinho's arrival at Tottenham

      How to follow

      Follow Linz ASK vs Tottenham with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Arsenal

      Sunday 6th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

      Opta stats

      • LASK have lost all three of their previous meetings with English opponents, going down 0-5 in their only such home game against Manchester United in last season's UEFA Europa League.
      • Tottenham are unbeaten in all five of their previous meetings with Austrian opponents (W4 D1), with this their first such visit since a 1-0 win at SV Stockerau in August 1991.
      • Since the start of last season (excluding qualifiers), LASK have won five of their seven home games in the UEFA Europa League (L2), although they did lose their most recent home game in the competition (0-2 v Royal Antwerp).
      • Spurs have the joint-highest expected goals total of any team in the UEFA Europa League this term (10.48, along with Napoli), while they've scored at least three goals in all but one of their games in the competition this season (0-1 defeat to Royal Antwerp).
      • No side has had more pressed sequences (95) or shot-ending high turnovers (eight) than LASK in the UEFA Europa League this season. Meanwhile, only Real Sociedad (33) have had more high turnovers overall than Tottenham Hotspur's 32.
