Ben White: Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea monitoring Brighton defender's progress

Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring the development of Brighton's Ben White.

The 23-year-old has been impressing for the Seagulls this season after returning from a loan at Leeds, in which he helped them win promotion to the Premier League last term.

White has started all 10 Premier League games so far, predominantly in a back-three with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, including in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool last time out.

And according to Wyscout's index rankings, White is the fourth-best performing centre-back in the Premier League so far this season behind Chelsea pair Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva, and Arsenal's Gabriel.

United were looking at new centre-backs in the summer but still have an abundance of players in that position not getting a game, including Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Image: Ben White signed a new four-year contract with Brighton in the summer

Spurs are also said to be continuing to monitor new centre-back options despite signing Joe Rodon, who is ineligible for the Europa League, from Swansea on Deadline Day, with Toby Alderweireld struggling with an injury.

Chelsea signed two new centre-backs in the summer including Thiago, but his deal is for just one season, while fellow newcomer Malang Sarr was sent out on loan to Porto leaving Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christiansen and Fikayo Tomori to try to unseat Zouma or the veteran Brazilian.

Liverpool, who are considering entering the market for a new centre-back in January due to injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, are also said to have watched White since his time at Elland Road - but the club say they have "no interest" in signing him.

Leeds tried to sign White permanently in the summer - bidding as much as £25m - but he signed a new four-year contract at the Amex Stadium instead and has firmly established himself in Graham Potter's plans.

What is Wyscout?

Wyscout is a digital scouting service that collects and presents player performance data and video from more than 500 leagues worldwide, and used by nearly every top club in their recruitment process.

As part of the service, they provide a ranking index based on total collected performance data from every player for the current and past seasons.